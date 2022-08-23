Murder trial continues in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Testimony begins today in a Columbus murder trial.

Prosecutors called experts and investigators to the stand Tuesday.

Jatavis Williams is charged with murder.

He’s accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Tarcari Walker in November 2020.

The gunfire happened near the intersection of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue.

Investigators believe Walker was shot in the street and ran onto the front porch of a nearby home.

The trail is scheduled to continue in the morning.