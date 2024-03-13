MUW alumni, faculty commemorate Charter Day at state capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – March 12 is Charter Day for Mississippi University for Women and alumni commemorated the occasion at the state capitol.

Dozens of alumni and supporters of The W gathered on the steps of the state capitol dressed in blue as a show of solidarity.

Last week, a Senate Bill moved through a committee that would move the operations of MUW and MSMS and its assets to Mississippi State on July 1, 2024.

The proposal would also require MSU to make a decision on whether to keep MSMS in Columbus or move it to Starkville next year.

It’s a proposal MUW leaders and many alumni oppose.

“It would not save cost. We looked at this probably 15 years ago, around 2009. With the recession, looking at ways there could be shared services. At that time, it would have required a significant investment in the infrastructure and technology in order for our processes to align with Mississippi States’. So, I don’t see where there would be any cost savings with this. What we really want to see happen is we want to keep MSMS on our campus and we want to help them get the funding to improve their facilities,” said MUW President Nora Miller.

Senate Bille 2715 is scheduled for a vote on the Senate floor.

