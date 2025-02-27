MUW and MSU release their proposals for housing MSMS

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women and Mississippi State release their proposals to house the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

Both plans include dual enrollment, faculty access, and administrative support. MUW offers a joint honors experience and research opportunities at multiple universities.

MSU proposes an $85 million partnership with Starkville schools to build a new residential magnet school near Highway 182, with dorms and a cafeteria next to the campus.

A new facility could open by 2027.

Both proposals can be found by visiting msstate.edu/proposal, and muw.edu/proposal.

