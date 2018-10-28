MUW Art In Autumn Gallery

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University For Women has a thriving art department, and they want the surrounding communities to know.

This evening MUW’s art department held its annual “Art in Autumn” gallery showing and auction.

This event was held in the university’s art and design building, Summer Hall.

It featured the work of faculty and students.

60-pieces of art were on display and up for auction.

The pieces included photographs, paintings, ceramic sculptures, and drawings.

“I think it’s important for the community to be engaged with student and faculty artwork. Just coming together, having a good time, looking at the artwork that we are putting out there for the department to gain some exposure. The W isn’t as popular for its art department, but it is a very neat and interesting program that the people should know more about,” said MUW art student Haley Roundtree.

The art in Autumn Auction began in 2004 as way to support projects in the art department.