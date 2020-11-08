MUW Athletic Director Faces Accusations of “Toxic and Bullying Culture”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi University for Women Athletic Director Jason Trufant is facing accusations of breeding a “toxic and bullying culture,” per an investigative report by Ben Portnoy of the Commerical Dispatch.

According to Portnoy, the accusations come from a current employee, two former student-athletes and six former athletic department employees.

One of those sources is former women’s basketball head coach Howard White. White departed from the “W” athletic department in October of 2019 following one season at the helm where he led the Owls to the program’s first USCAA championship title.

The article by Portnoy also states that the MUW administration conducted an investigation into allegations against Trufant, however did not result in his termination.

MUW released a statement to WCBI regarding the accusations. “We are proud of having been recognized the past eight years as a “Great College to Work For” by The Chronicle of Higher Education,” the statement read. “We strive to have a campus community that is welcoming and free of harassment and discrimination.”

WCBI also reached out to Trufant for comment on the allegations. Trufant has not responded.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.