MUW Baseball Advances to World Series Quarterfinals

DUBOIS, Pa. (MUW Athletics) – Owls baseball advances to the quarterfinal round of the 2021 USCAA Small College World Series after splitting day two in a 5-4 loss to Penn State – DuBois and a 16-4 victory over Penn State – Brandywine.

In game one, senior pitcher David Standifer was credited with the loss against PSU-DuBois, entering the game in relief to pitch 2.0 innings. In his brief appearance, the Mobile, Ala. native faced eight batters for one strikeout, one hit against, and a single earned run.

Starting the game on the mound, Brady Jones pitched 4.0 innings. The senior from Louisville, Miss. faced 23 batters for two strikeouts, eight hits against, and four earned runs.

At the plate, Matthew Bumpous led the charge offensively. The junior outfielder had a 3-for-3 appearance, including one home run, for two RBIs and one run. Blake Estabrook also had a successful outing with a 2-for-3 appearance with one run, while Logan Suggs and Damain Benefield collected one RBI each.

Three home runs in the opening innings of game two, allowed the Owls to dominate PSU – Brandywine in their first competition in the redemption bracket of the tournament.

Trey Petite cracked a one-run homer in the first inning, his sixth of the season, before the Owls settled in for a six-run first inning that put the game away early. Joel Estabrook was responsible for four RBIs in the inning, with a second home run to left field.

The W continued to score in the second with three runs brought in on the bat of Hunter Harper on a third home run.

On the mound, freshman right-hander Avery Anderson collected his second win of the season, remaining runless throughout four innings and striking out two. Senior John David Topik and junior Michael Westerfield closed out the final three innings.

Estabrook led the Owls offense at the plate with a 2-for-2 appearance for six RBIs and one run. Harper gave six RBIs to the effort, and John McGee, Heath Ford , and Damain Benefield led the team with three runs each.

The Owls will be back in action tomorrow, Wednesday, April 19, at 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT for their fourth game of the tournament. The W will take on the winner of the Bryant & Stratton – Albany versus Penn State – Mont Alto game for a bid to the semi-finals.

For the most up-to-date information on the tournament, visit SmallCollegeWorldSeries.com.