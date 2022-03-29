MUW baseball team fundraising for field

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women Owl’s Baseball Team wants a field of its own.

MUW Athletic Director Jennifer Claybrook made the pitch Tuesday. to business and community leaders in Columbus.

Fundraising for a baseball stadium on The W’s campus was announced in early 2020, but COVID hit before the ball could get rolling.

The original proposal has a price tag of 5 million dollars.

Since they first took the field in the 2018 season, the Owls have been playing home games at Columbus High School and Heritage Academy.

“We feel like we are in a position to start strategic planning for fundraising. We are very early in the process. Ultimately, right now, it’s just identifying potential donors that are passionate about baseball, passionate about student-athletes, and are passionate about ‘The W’,” said Jennifer Claybrook, MUW Athletic Director.

