MUW begins “Be the Light” campaign to raise money for various programs and scholarships

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women hopes supporters will light up the phones for a renewed push for gifts.

The “Be the Light” campaign kicked off in 2016 and has already raised 18 million dollars.

Now, the university wants to reach 25 million in the next three years.

The money will be used for scholarships, facilities, programs, endowments, and athletics to address MUW’s needs.

School leaders believe the fundraising campaign will strengthen ties believe alumni and the university.