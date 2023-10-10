MUW community takes time to bring awareness to mental health

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s World Mental Health Awareness Day. So, students and staff at MUW took time to focus on overall wellness which included taking care of the mind.

The university held its annual Mental Health and Wellness Fair today.

More than two dozen vendors set up booths in the Hogarth Student Center to showcase a variety of services in the area that specialize in mental and physical well-being.

“We hope that we can continue to try to break the stigma that surrounds mental illness. And that we can encourage not only our students to take care of their minds and their bodies, but also to speak more openly about mental health issues to break the stigma,” said Mental Health Counselor Kimberly McCarty Davis.

The event was free and open to the public.

