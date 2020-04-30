MUW creates task-force to develop plan for student return

Empty sidewalks and bare parking lots. MUW's campus has been this way since the Covid-19 pandemic first began. Now they're ready to invite students back.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The MUW campus renewal task-force will implement a few changes for students returning this fall.

Classroom rosters will shrink and student activities may have to wait.

Now they’re ready to invite students back. President Nora Miller said the board has been developing the best way students can be on campus and stay protected.

“This task-force will be meeting over the next few weeks to determine what measures would move us into a certain phase. When is it going to be safe for people to come back to campus to work? How can we accommodate people who may be in higher risk and are concerned about being exposed to anything,” said Miller.

Miller explained her board will analyze scenarios to help fit student needs and safety during the semester.

The first step was reducing classroom capacity to practice social distancing.

“We have a small 13:1 student faculty ratio. Having small classes will make things a-lot easier for us than some larger institutions will have to deal with. If someone is running a fever or showing symptoms they can still participate in the class remotely while the rest of the class takes place physically,” said Miller.

Lydia Holland is MUW’s student body president. She hoped all the changes would be an easy transition.

“The W is like one big family. When students begin to make their transition to come back to the W, I’m sure we will be afforded all the opportunities and the information necessary for us to make an accommodation,” said Holland.

“We’re looking at how we can accommodate students in the residents hall so that if there is another spike or return that we don’t have to send people home and can just manage it with social isolation, and quarantine without total disruption,” said Miller.

There will be two phases regarding faculty, staff and students return. Faculty and staff members will return during the summer months. The date for students will be announced at a later date.

Safe Start Task Force, made up of university representatives from all of Mississippi’s colleges and universities will meet Thursday night to discuss ways to open safely in the fall.