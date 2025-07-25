MUW holds 2025 Summer Commencement Graduation ceremony

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 300 Mississippi University for Women students now have a new title. Graduate.

The W held its Summer Commencement ceremony this morning, July 25.

Hundreds of family members and friends were on hand to support their graduating Seniors.

The university also presented its Harvey M. Craft Award for the student with the highest GPA.

Bachelor’s and Master degrees were conferred.

The W may have helped put a dent in the state’s nursing shortage.

More than 230 of the graduates were from the nursing program.

