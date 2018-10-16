MUW Holds Annual Career Fair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Mississippi University for Women held its annual career day Tuesday morning where multiple businesses set up to look for future employees.

We were able to talk with many businesses and they told us events like this bring them both motivated students as well as some who are getting a feel for opportunities.

- Advertisement -

They also talked about their success that comes from events like this and most of them had the same answer.

“The job fair and career fairs actually do work within our company,” said assistant manager of Sherwin Williams, Lynnsy Cromeans. “We’ve been to several within the last few weeks. We have hired different interns from these career fairs, they do work out.”

Outside of Lynnsy’s duties consulting clients in the store, she helps recruit new employees at jobs fairs like this one.

She says besides polished resumes and neat appearances, she’s on the lookout for some other specific qualities in potential workers.

“You need to be a people person,” said Cromeans. “You have to be a go getter. I really like charisma. I love it when somebody comes up and reaches for my hand and goes to introduce themselves so that’s a really really good key part of being a part of us.”

Company representatives say they also look for diverse applicants.

Captain Anthony Smith, the recruiter for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said he travels all over to find a wide range of qualified students as well as educate them on the many areas of opportunity.

“We try to get them interested in law-enforcement and give them an opportunity to use their degrees because we don’t just use criminal justice degrees in law-enforcement,” said Smith. “We accept all degrees.”

Career fairs also pay off for companies that are constantly filling internship spots. Spots that have the potential to become permanent.

“We are looking to staff our interns,” said PACCAR Human Resources Manager, James Goodman. “We keep interns year-round for the fall semester, summer semester, as well as currently we are staffing for our spring semester as well.”