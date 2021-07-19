MUW hosting large graduation ceremony for 2020 and 2021 graduates

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is gearing up for a busier than usual Summer graduation.

Summer 2021 graduates will cross the stage, beginning with the Master of Science in Nursing Majors on Thursday, July 29th.

Ceremonies for other majors will be Friday, July 30th, beginning at 10-30 AM.

But the Class of 2021 isn’t the only one that will be recognized.

The W is hosting belated commencement ceremonies for all graduates from the classes of 2020. May, August, and December graduations were put off due to COVID.

Those ceremonies will be held on Friday August 6th. Times have not been finalized and will be based on the number of graduates taking part.

That information will be posted on M-U-W’s website.