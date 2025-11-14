MUW hosts Flannel Fiesta for first gen students on campus

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women is celebrating some modern-day trailblazers.

The W has been hosting a week of events celebrating National First Gen Day, which recognizes first-generation college students, faculty, and staff.

The celebration culminated with Flannel Fiesta, a luncheon and appreciation for the First Generation Student Ambassadors and Lowndes First Leaders.

First-generation students are those whose parents have not completed a bachelor’s degree, and W leaders say the group represents a diverse cross-section of the population.

They also represent new possibilities for their families.

“So, this is an opportunity to not only help themselves, but to help their families. We also want them to take away that the entire W Community is here to support and encourage them on this journey. Over half of our students are first-generation students, so this is a wonderful choice for students who might be first in their families to go to a university. We’re here to support them,” said Director of MUW’s Student Success Center, Clear Moore.

The students worked on a service project during today’s celebration, putting together blankets to donate to Helping Hands.

