MUW hosts mentoring, learning opportunity for faculty, students

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – College students from Mississippi and Louisiana are in Columbus this week and are getting a jump start on the next school year.

Mississippi University for Women is hosting the Phi Theta Kappa Mississippi/Louisiana Regional Honors Institute.

The Institute introduces members of the academic honor society and their faculty mentors to them for their research and service projects for the upcoming academic year.

This year’s theme is “The Power of Story”.

Kim Whitehead, the Director of the Gordy Honors College at MUW said the students learn not only from the faculty at their schools and The W but also from their exposure to each other.

“We’re trying to really pack as very intensive. So, they started yesterday afternoon, and they’ll go through midday tomorrow, and we’re trying to pack in as much as we can. Kind of a retreat, if you will, for them, right? To really learn as much as possible and prepare as much as possible and take these ideas back home to their campuses,” said Whitehead.

MUW faculty and area volunteers have been helping with planning sessions and providing inspiration with speakers and tours in Columbus and the surrounding area.

