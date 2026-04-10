MUW hosts Parkinson’s Awareness Walk

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Families walked with loved ones today for Parkinson’s Awareness at Mississippi University for Women.

The W said they wanted to honor some of their clinic’s clients with the special event.

Parkinson’s disease can affect speech and movement, causing some to have tremors or lose balance.

The W hosted the walk in the university gym.

“We just like to bring awareness of the disease. We’re also taking donations for the Mississippi Parkinson’s association. And that group, they work on research. They do education across the state,” said Jennifer Pounders, clinic director for MUW’s Speech and Hearing Center.

Gina Kim said she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 15 years ago.

She demonstrated and shared therapy tips, like boxing, tai chi, and vocal exercises at the event.

“When I was diagnosed, we pretty quickly got me into some exercise programs specifically for Parkinson’s. It’s helped me continue to be mobile. So, I can play with my grandchildren. It keeps me mobile. keeps me moving,” said Kim.

The W also partners with the Columbus YMCA for different events to help those with Parkinson’s.