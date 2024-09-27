MUW hosts quarterly town and tower luncheon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) For many years, Mississippi University for Women has been one of the smaller colleges in the state. But there is some growth to report.

This year’s freshmen class is 13% larger than last year’s.

Faculty and staff are trying to keep that momentum going.

“We are making great impacts with volunteerism of our students, faculty and staff, and with the programming that we offer,” said Nora Miller, MUW’S President. “Today we had two busloads of students from Columbus High School, so we are offering opportunities for outreach and competition where they are able to come for the math competitions and various things like that”

At the quarterly Town and Tower meeting, faculty also updated progress at the Vandergriff college of nursing and health sciences, and the school of education.

Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Scott Tollison said the luncheon was a great opportunity for the community to learn more about the academic programs at The W.

“At this meeting today, our academic deans will have the opportunity to tell the community leaders what we have been doing,” said Tollison. “And what programs we do have available”

The W has 45 undergraduate programs and ten graduate programs.

The school has also seen the majority of its graduates’ finding employment in their fields.

“It is an opportunity for us to have a face-to-face conversation in the room together, and by doing that,” said Tollison. “We have an opportunity to better tailor our academic opportunities to the needs of the students, the community and the local workforce,”

Town and Tower hosts quarterly meetings to bring people from Columbus and Lowndes County, MUW, and Columbus Air Force Base together to discuss how the groups can work together.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X