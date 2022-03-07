MUW kicks off week of activities celebrating school’s anniversary

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women kicks off a week of activities celebrating the school’s anniversary.

Charter Week started Monday with a luncheon on the Columbus campus, featuring Dr. Erin Kempker, chair of the Department of History, Political Science, and Geography.

Charter Week commemorates the anniversary of the legislation that created the school, the nation’s first state-supported college for women, in 1884.

There will be daily activities all this week, including the W Parade and Birthday Party, Tuesday at 3 PM.

This year also marks the 40th Anniversary of the enrollment of men at The W.

Today’s luncheon was originally supposed to be served on the Bryan Green Gazebo Lawn but had to be moved indoors due to the weather.