MUW making changes for students living on campus in light of COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Move-in day is just a few weeks away for those choosing to live on campus at the Mississippi University for Women.

But students should be aware of some changes.

“We have assigned all students a room to themselves which typically we do have doubles we do have singles,” said Andrew Moneymaker, Director of Housing at MUW. “But for their safety, we have given everybody a double room to practice the social distancing. We’ve gone through all of our common areas. We’ve wrapped up furniture and put it in storage again to space it out to eliminate those large gatherings.”

And for those moving in on campus?

“Our move-in is going to be pretty much contact-less,” said Moneymaker. “Students will come in, come up to our check-in window where the RA’s will already have their stuff together. They will basically slide their packet to them with all their information in there their room key, so there’s no like real physical contact with that”

As for campus life?

Moneymaker said the university will still do their part in keeping students entertained.

“We will still do our programming in the halls the biggest difference is it will be more virtual than us gathering in groups and doing something fun,” he said.

