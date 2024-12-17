MUW men’s basketball team making an impact during the holidays

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women men’s basketball team is putting in work on and off the court to make a difference during the holidays

“Almost once a week,” said Josh Dukes, Owls men’s basketball player. “We do community service.”

Players have been wrapping Christmas presents for kids in need, feeding the hungry, and spending time with kids at the Children’s of Mississippi Hospital in Jackson.

“We fed the homeless at Loaves and Fishes about a month ago, and that was probably one of my favorites that we did,” said Josh Dukes, Owls men’s basketball player. “It was cool getting to experience and see that.”

“I have always felt like just getting to love others and be there for others, is something that is really important to me,” said Dukes. “Being there and getting to talk to those guys and ladies that came in, was really special to me.”

Head coach of the Owls, Dean Burrows, said seeing his players make an impact off the court and spreading holiday cheer is also building character.

“We get to play basketball, not everyone gets to do what we do including myself in terms of coaching at the college level,” said Burrows. “Serving is one of our core values, and we found out that we get more when we give than when we receive. That is something that I want our guys to embrace, because we are trying to build better men for the future.”

The team is also thankful for being welcomed into the community to lend a hand.

“It means everything, and we do not do it for notoriety.” said Burrows. “If we can keep to ourselves that is even better, but for the spotlight to be on these young men in terms of the type of people they are, and what we are trying to do, I am all for it. It helps with these young men as they continue to go out into the real world.”

The coach and players said they will continue to make a difference off of the court through community service.

