MUW Naming Taskforce will host listening session for alumni, community

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women Naming Taskforce sets dates for listening sessions.

University leaders say they want to hear from alumni and community members.

There will be an in-person session on Monday at the Fant Memorial Library beginning at 5:30 PM.

Zoom calls will be this Friday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Information from these sessions will help develop a survey to be sent to stakeholders and later used in focus interviews.

