MUW nursing enrollment up by 8% for fall semester

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women has a lot to celebrate recently. Enrollment is up 8% for the Fall Semester.

And, the W’s Nursing and Speech Pathology programs have both been named tops in the state.

That was cause for celebration this afternoon, November 10, at the Vandergriff College of Nursing and Health Sciences at The W.

This is at least the third year in a row for the Nursing school to take top honors.

The school’s dean, Brandy Larmon, said this is good news for the university, but it’s better news for the state.

84% of those Nursing graduates and 60% of Speech Pathology graduates stay in Mississippi, and often return to their hometowns.

“Well, it’s really important to have nurses that know their own community, and that’s one thing we can say about our students is that they are out and about, and they go back to these communities to work, and that’s just invaluable, because they know the people; they know the area, and they can provide the best level of healthcare for those people,” said Brandy.

Larmon said many of their faculty are also alumni, and they have a vested interest in keeping the school’s standards high.

