MUW To Offer On-Campus Tours

COLUMBUS, Miss. (Press Release) – Mississippi University for Women will begin offering on-campus tours for prospective students starting Wednesday, July 8.

For students interested in enrolling for the fall 2020 semester, the Office of Admissions at The W will offer tours daily from 9-11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

- Advertisement -

“One of the essentials when making your college selection is visiting campus. The summer is the perfect time to experience The W and view our beautiful historic campus,” said Dwight Doughty, coordinator for International Student Services and admissions.

Campus tours will include a guided tour of campus, a session with an admissions counselor, and upon request a virtual meeting with a college navigator or faculty member.

All staff members and campus visitors are required to wear a mask. The Office of Admissions will provide masks and hand sanitizer for all visitors. In addition, all surfaces will be cleaned frequently. All visitors are asked to practice physical distancing.

Prospective students can begin registering for tours Wednesday, July 1. To register, please visit: https://www.muw.edu/admissions/visit.