MUW offers full-tuition scholarship to every MSMS senior

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science students now know their college is paid.

Mississippi University for Women is offering every senior at MSMS a full-tuition scholarship.

The announcement was made this morning during convocation for the residential high school, which is on the “W” campus.

All MSMS students must do is apply to MUW and they will be awarded the “Power of Six Scholarship.”

This ongoing investment is named after the six inaugural faculty members of MSMS who received their undergraduate or graduate degrees from MUW.

