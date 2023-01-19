MUW offers online part-time option for “RN-to-BSN” nursing program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Working nurses with an associate’s degree can take their careers to the next level through a new program at Mississippi University for Women.

Beginning this summer, MUW’s “RN-to-BSN” program will offer a fully online part-time option for nurses with an associate’s degree to get a bachelor’s degree.

The program will offer advanced education focused on community nursing, research, and leadership.

Students will be able to complete the program in five semesters.

The part-time option allows the flexibility working nurses need to help them do school work around their shifts.

“Since COVID hit, you know we’ve had requests and we’ve realized that we needed to come up with something different to help those working nurses be able to complete that degree. So we’ve added that option in that part-time option for them and it’s more flexible. They take less classes and it’s much more doable for them with their current working environment,” said Maria Scott, Chair of the MUW Nursing Program.

The application deadline for the part-time option is April 28.

The W’s “RN-to-BSN” program is ranked as one of the top hybrid-online and campus-based classroom experiences in the nation.

