MUW postpones 2021 Homecoming

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The rise in COVID case numbers has prompted Mississippi University for Women to postpone its homecoming celebration.

Homecoming activities were planned for August 26th thru 29th.

University leaders say they also took into consideration the governor’s extension of the state of emergency order and the growing burden on health care facilities.

The new date for homecoming at the W is April 7th thru 10th 2022.