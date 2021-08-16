MUW postpones 2021 Homecoming

https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1629085145-56ca92ddf5373c17b7989b031d6347aa06f68b12_fl9-720p.mp4
FULTON, Miss. (WCBI)- 2020 was a strong year for Itawamba football. The Indians went on a deep playoff run. They ran into Louisville in...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1628899146-63dc11b42387c66c34d6a05d8b45f6927af8fd7b_fl9-720p.mp4
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Jimmy Young is entering his fifth year as Mooreville's head coach. He has been impressed with this year's group.
"Their work ethic...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1628811665-17f6d95d6015930d183c7993079473d680b6a173_fl9-720p.mp4
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- Michael Kelly's bunch at Caledonia won three games in 2020 and fell to Louisville in the playoffs.
While Kelly is entering his...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1628808724-c9bb2c55d81f610ba61b7dd514dad51a327537f2_fl9-720p.mp4
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- After the first day of preseason camp, Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach said DE Jordan Davis was 'the most notable...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1628638625-a6da44edafe49915fd7d7b20aac198652e382739_fl9-720p.mp4
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss (WCBI)- Last season was Todd Lott's first year as the head coach of East Union. They won 11 games. This season...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1629085145-56ca92ddf5373c17b7989b031d6347aa06f68b12_fl9-720p.mp4
FULTON, Miss. (WCBI)- 2020 was a strong year for Itawamba football. The Indians went on a deep playoff run. They ran into Louisville in...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1628899146-63dc11b42387c66c34d6a05d8b45f6927af8fd7b_fl9-720p.mp4
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Jimmy Young is entering his fifth year as Mooreville's head coach. He has been impressed with this year's group.
"Their work ethic...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1628811665-17f6d95d6015930d183c7993079473d680b6a173_fl9-720p.mp4
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI)- Michael Kelly's bunch at Caledonia won three games in 2020 and fell to Louisville in the playoffs.
While Kelly is entering his...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1628808724-c9bb2c55d81f610ba61b7dd514dad51a327537f2_fl9-720p.mp4
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- After the first day of preseason camp, Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach said DE Jordan Davis was 'the most notable...
https://cdn.field59.com/WCBI/1628638625-a6da44edafe49915fd7d7b20aac198652e382739_fl9-720p.mp4
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss (WCBI)- Last season was Todd Lott's first year as the head coach of East Union. They won 11 games. This season...