MUW prepares for upcoming semester with orientation sessions

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Getting used to a new school can be a challenge at any age, even if you’re a college student.

Mississippi University for Women has been holding orientation sessions all Summer.

Wednesday was set aside for transfer students coming in from community colleges and other universities.

These incoming students spent the day learning about housing, student life, campus activities, and all the things that make The W unique.

“One thing I can say is definitely a plus is we have one-on-one student and professor relationships, so a lot of students come into college, and they have like 400 to 500 students in a class. Here at The W, we have about 10 to 15, so they will have that one-on-one with their professors,” said Keyunda Mayze, Orientation Leader at MUW.

The Fall Semester is coming up quickly.

August 11 is the last day to register before classes begin.

