MUW President Nora Miller briefs community on what’s next for ‘The W’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What’s next for The W? That topic was on the menu at Lion Hills in Columbus.

Mississippi University for Women President Nora Miller briefed area business and community leaders on the university’s short-term and long-term plans.

This month alone, The W has celebrated the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art Culinary Institute and its entry into the NCAA Division 3 Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Of course, there is also the subject of changing the university’s name. A task force has been hard at work on that assignment and should have a proposal to present to the legislature when it returns to Jackson.

“And it’s been a long process. We’re very excited about the opportunity to re-brand, and we are identifying ourselves as being: an empowering institution that is supportive – that is forward-thinking- that is tradition-rich. And we are building everything around the brand because that’s the heart of who you are, and who our alumni are, and what we feel about our institution, and the name goes at the top of that. The important thing is getting what’s in our hearts,” said Miller.

The W will be welcoming Colonel Eileen Collins, the first woman to command a space mission, to the annual Welty Gala on October 20.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter