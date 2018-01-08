MUW President To Resign

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Dr. Glenn Boyce, Commissioner of Higher Education, had this to say of Borsig’s announcement, below:

“Dr. Borsig has been an exceptional leader for Mississippi University for Women,” said Dr. Glenn Boyce, Commissioner of Higher Education. “Under his watch, the university has made great strides in student retention, the campus has been enhanced with numerous renovation projects, the alumni have demonstrated their considerable commitment to the university and its continued success, and the W community has been energized with the return of intercollegiate athletics. He has built a strong foundation on which the university will continue to build and excel.”

Also attached is a letter from the Mississippi University for Women’s President, Jim Borsig, announcing his resignation.

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

In a sense, serving as a college president is like being a long-term guest, and one that carries the responsibility to know when it’s time to leave. Since this job doesn’t come with an expiration date or a win-loss record, it’s up to the president to know when it’s time.