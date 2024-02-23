MUW releases renovation plans for Jones Hall

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mississippi University for Women dorm is expected to receive a more than $7 million facelift.

Once approved by the IHL, renovations will begin this May at Jones Hall.

Outside and inside improvements will be made to the 47,000 square foot historic building.

Minor renovations have happened there since it was built in 1964.

Work on the project is expected to take about two years.

Currently, female upperclassmen and freshmen live in the dorm.

University leaders said this project is one of several on the school’s campus facilities master plan that is being worked on as funding becomes available.

The legislature secured the money for the Jones Hall project.

MUW plans to ask for more funds this session to make other improvements to south campus projects.

