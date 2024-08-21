MUW renovates areas with goal of increasing accessibility

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Renovations continue as students return to campus.

Mississippi University for Women has been renovating several buildings on campus over the summer.

One of their goals is to make more spaces accessible for those with disabilities.

Different buildings will have interior and exterior renovations.

Some are expected to finish within the next few weeks and others may take a year or more.

“All the dorms on our south campus, Goens, Frayser, Jones, and Kincannon, have all had some type of renovation slated for this summer. And we’ll also have two AARPA projects that are infrastructure projects, stormwater retention center, severe cross-connect, that will help the campus to prevent flooding in the future,” said Carla Lowrey, MUW VP for Operations.

Classes start for MUW students on August 21.

