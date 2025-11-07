MUW reports highest enrollment growth in the state

MISSISSIPPI UNIVERSITY FOR WOMEN (WCBI) – All but one of Mississippi’s public universities experienced increases in enrollment this Fall.

After recent numbers were released, Mississippi University for Women had the highest percentage of growth in the state.

Mississippi University for Women is reporting an 8% increase in enrollment for the Fall 2025 semester.

88% of those students are from Mississippi.

MUW president Nora Miller said it’s fulfilling to see those in the state are choosing their university.

“It just shows that people are making a choice to be here and that we are serving a very important need for the state of Mississippi,” Miller said. “Mississippi wants to get to 55% of adult students and we are serving a very important part of that.”

Another thing that stands about The W is the fact that the average student age is 24. That’s higher than most.

Non-traditional students have long been a focus at MUW.

For some it’s beginning a new career, for others it’s gaining more education to advance.

Miller said the numbers also reflect The W’s contributions to the workforce, especially in areas that are needed in the state.

“We also know that there are shortages of teachers and nurses and we produce more baccalaureate degree nurses than any other institutions in the state so we are certainly doing our part for the workforce development,” Miller said.

The W leaders said seeing improvements in enrollment after facing recruiting hurdles in recent years is exciting.

“I think nationwide ever since the pandemic, institutions have been struggling particularly public regional institutions,” Miller said. “We have had decreases in the last couple of years but this year we have we hit out of the park and we look forward to to continuing this momentum.”

The 8% increase of enrollment for the W is the largest in the university in nearly a decade.

