MUW signs college credit opportunities for high school students

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An agreement between Mississippi University for Women and the Lowndes County School District will allow high school students a chance to explore career opportunities and gain college credit.

At a ceremony on the MUW campus, W President Nora Miller and Lowndes County Superintendent Sam Allison signed a memorandum of understanding creating six career pathway programs.

Lowndes County high school students can explore business, education, nursing and leadership, or career tech programs in culinary arts and healthcare.

Each pathway includes three courses to give students a good preview of the programs while also getting a head start on meeting degree requirements.

Tuition for the courses in the W’s Dual Enrollment Pathways will be covered by a university scholarship.

