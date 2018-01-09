MUW Staff Reacts To Dr. Borsig Stepping Down

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Faculty and staff are saddened by the news of MUW President Dr. Jim Borsig stepping down from his role.

They tell us he was easy to talk with and supportive, which is everything they hope for in the next president.

“We are hoping for somebody who will be transparent, easy to talk to, approachable for both faculty, staff, students, all across the board, and somebody who is looking out for the good of the university to continue driving it into the 21st century,” says MUW Faculty Senate President, Lee Crouse.

To round it all up, the IHL has not started the search process for Borsig’s position.

Dr. Borsig’s last day will be June 30th, 2018.