MUW students, faculty transitioning to fall semester

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The Mississippi University for Women has laid back campus and small student population.

However, they’ve been aggressive in planing for COVID-19 and helping students return, and sticking to their plan has been key to keeping students on campus.

“I think it’s a new learning adjustment for everybody but we’re doing good just making sure to communicate a lot,” said nursing student Carly Hill.

A major change this semester has been the addition of virtual learning.

Benjamin Willard said as time goes on, students will gradually adjust.

“This is our first day doing face-to-face check off‘s,” said Willard. “It was a little different. it wasn’t that bad. I think it’s just getting comfortable with being like one-on-one with our instructors.

MUW President Nora Miller said the university created a solid plan for the fall semester and their experience with online learning is paying off.

“We are fortunate that we’ve have a good history with online programs and that probably I think it was like 50 percent of our student credit hours last fall were earned online,” said Miller. “So we know what we’re doing, we do it well our students were used to that so it has worked pretty well.”

But one thing the university didn’t plan for?

An outbreak of COVID19 in the nursing program.

“That was a big adjustment to our plan,” said Miller. “Since then the state department of health has kind of loosen things up recognizing that the mitigation factors that we have in our plan, helped to reduce the amount of the number of people who would have to be quarantined if we went through that again.”

