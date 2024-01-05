MUW to give update on university’s renaming process

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – We could learn more about the Mississippi University for Women renaming process.

The university will host a convocation on Monday, January 8.

There, university leaders will give faculty members updates about the campus.

President Nora Miller is expected to talk about the next steps in the renaming process.

The W has held meetings with campus stakeholders, including students and alumni, and is working with a consulting group for a possible name change.

A bill would have to be introduced in the legislature to change the name of the university. That’s expected to happen this legislative session.

