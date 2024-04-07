MUW’s campus goes under lockdown after reports of shots fired

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi University for Women’s campus was under lockdown for nearly an hour on Saturday, April 6.

At 8:18 p.m. the W Alert sent reports of shots fired on Mississippi University for Women’s Campus.

The report said “Initiate lockdown procedures now! The W PD has received reports of multiple shots fired coming from the East of campus.”

A Columbus police spokesman said gunfire was reported in the 1700 block of Bell Avenue.

As of now, no victims are known.

The lockdown was lifted around 9:14 p.m.

