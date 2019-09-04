Myrtle man dies in motorcycle accident on Tennessee highway

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi man died while motorcycling on a stretch of Tennessee highway popular with bikers.

The Blount County Tennessee Sheriff’s Department said Eugene Tice Jr., 69, of Myrtle died when he lost control of his trike style motorcycle on Calderwood Highway, near Maryville, Tennessee.

Deputies said Tice and his wife Donna were heading south when the motorcycle hit a guard rail and threw them both off the machine. Eugene Tice died at the scene, while his wife Donna is in critical condition at the University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville.

The wreck happened near a stretch of highway between Tennessee and North Carolina known as the Dragon.

The stretch is popular with motorcyclists because of the 318 turns in the 11 mile stretch.