N MS Narcotics agents seize stolen vehicle, illegal gun, marijuana

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Narcotics agents seized a stolen vehicle, an illegal gun, and marijuana.

34-year-old Robert Elliot was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen vehicle. Both are felonies.

Tupelo police said during a search warrant agents found a car that had been stolen from another state.

Five guns were also found, including a stolen gun. There was also a modified handgun that had a Glock switch. That device turns a semi-automatic Glock pistol into a fully automatic gun.

The weapons charges will be referred to federal agents.

More charges were possible.

Elliot’s bond was set at $50,000.

