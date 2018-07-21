NAACP School Rally Helps Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The NAACP held their 11th Annual District-Wide “Back to School” and “Stay in School” rally Saturday morning.

The rally included all 6 of the schools in Louisville.

Each school had different activities for the students, but all of them offered free school supplies.

Parents were able to use this day to get their children registered for school and meet some of the teachers.

The Red Cross and community counseling services helped out during the event.

“Helping the parents try to save money where they can at all six schools, and it’s exciting. This is the first year we’ve done all six schools on the same day. They love it. They love it,” said Brenda Johnson.

They plan to continue this event again next year.