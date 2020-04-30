Nail, hair salons remain prepared to reopen

The coronavirus has put many businesses on hold, including hair and nail salons.

Customer safety will be the main focus once Aaron Weis’ nail salon reopens for business.

Weis owns belles nail bar in Starkville.

Weiss has plans in place to keep everyone safe, once the nail salon is able to open.

“When they come, in they have to use hand sanitizer,” said Weiss. “Then we make them wash their hands for 30 seconds, at least, with antibacterial soap. Then they come and sit down after we sanitize all the tables, and chairs, and anything they can touch. My girls wear gloves after they sanitize their hands as well.”

Weis said he also added protection barriers at each station.

“That is kind of why we went ahead above and beyond, and put all these extra measures in place,” said Weiss. “That way we can have them protected. Like the customers are going to be required to wear a mask. All of us will wear masks as well as gloves including the barriers that we put up throughout the entire salon as well as sitting them six feet apart.”

At Martha’s Kut & Kurl, Frances Stephenson said the thought of re-opening her Columbus salon filled her up with joy.

“I am just full of energy,” said Stephenson. “I’m ready to go in there to get it done. I have so many clients that are in need of me and I am in need of them also.”

Stephenson said she will make sure everyone follows all health guidelines in her salon.

“We were wearing mask before. They really closed us down on march 21. And we will continue to wear a mask and we will add gloves, we sanitize doors and chairs.”