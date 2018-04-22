Names and Details Released In The Chickasaw County Homicide Investigation

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers says the victim in the homicide investigation is Childa Stevens, who was born in 1951.

The sheriff says this is a murder-attempted suicide investigation.

Meyers says Childa suffered from head trauma.

The sheriff tells WCBI, 911 received a call from a residence off of Highway 41 north of Okolona, around six Sunday morning, from a man requesting an ambulance for he and his wife.

Meyers says Childa was dead when deputies arrived, and they found her husband, Fred Stevens, with several self-inflicted knife wounds.

Fred was taken to the hospital in Tupelo and underwent surgery for his wounds.

Sheriff Meyers says Fred will be in the hospital for a few days, then released to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, where he will be charged with murder.