Nanney retiring from top spot at Itawamba County Schools

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A local school district will start looking for a new leader.

Itawamba County Schools Superintendent Michael Nanney says it is time for him to retire. The 48-year-old has led the school system for the past six and a half years.

He has spent nearly all of his twenty-five years in education at the Itawamba County School system in various roles, including basketball coach, teacher and superintendent.

Nanney says he feels the time is right for him to step down and he is proud of the staff and everyone in the district.

“I believe we have a staff that cares about children, cares about outcomes for those children, we have leadership at those schools that care about our schools and communities they serve and we have a school board that is looking out for the kids and their well-being,” Nanney said.

Nanney’s last day will be June 30th. He is not sure what his professional plans are, but he says he and his family will stay in Itawamba County.