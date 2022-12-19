NAPD, Crime Stoppers search for two men accused of money scams

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – The New Albany Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi are looking for a couple of accused scammers.

The suspects are accused of using a quick change scam at the New Albany Walmart Friday afternoon.

Surveillance caught these images while they purchased gift cards and money orders.

The pair reportedly managed to get away with a significant amount of money.

If you recognize these two men or have any information on this crime, call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.

If your information leads to an arrest, you could be in line for a significant amount of money yourself.

