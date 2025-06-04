Narcotics investigation leads to 2 arrests in Lee County
SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A narcotics investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit led to a family reunion in the Lee County Jail.
Late last week, deputies and agents searched a home in the Saltillo area.
The warrant was the result of an extensive drug investigation.
They arrested 63-year-old David Keith Clark and charged him with Trafficking of a Schedule II Controlled Substance—Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance—Methamphetamine, and Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
They also secured an arrest warrant for 40-year-old David Brandon Clark. He was picked up at a separate location.
He is charged with Trafficking of a Schedule II Controlled Substance—Methamphetamine.
Bond for each of the Clarks was set at a quarter of a million dollars.
This is still an active investigation, and further arrests are possible.