Narcotics investigation leads to 2 arrests in Lee County

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – A narcotics investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit led to a family reunion in the Lee County Jail.

Late last week, deputies and agents searched a home in the Saltillo area.

The warrant was the result of an extensive drug investigation.

They arrested 63-year-old David Keith Clark and charged him with Trafficking of a Schedule II Controlled Substance—Methamphetamine, Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance—Methamphetamine, and Felony Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

They also secured an arrest warrant for 40-year-old David Brandon Clark. He was picked up at a separate location.

He is charged with Trafficking of a Schedule II Controlled Substance—Methamphetamine.

Bond for each of the Clarks was set at a quarter of a million dollars.

This is still an active investigation, and further arrests are possible.

