Nashville Ferry Road to close on Wednesday, September 29th

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – On Wednesday, September 29th, Nashville Ferry Road will be closed from Shady Lane to Nobel Lane from 8:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M. for culvert replacement. There will be no thru traffic. For more information please contact the Lowndes County Road Department at (662) – 434 – 8219.