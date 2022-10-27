Natchez Trace EPA brings high-speed internet to rural areas

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – They’re connected.

The Natchez Trace Electric Power Association has finished building the infrastructure that their members will need to hook up to high-speed internet.

It’s called NT Spark. And, Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said this will serve 13,500 customers.

Presley said the people who live in Calhoun and Chickasaw counties, along with members of the association in Webster and Grenada counties were promised internet.

And they delivered.

“But now all construction is complete. And every home now we could say currently we will have access to high-speed internet services they have powerful Natchez Trace Electric. They’re going to be able to get internet service from Natchez Trace Electric. So it’s a big day in Calhoun and Chickasaw and parts of Grenada and Webster counties as we celebrate this milestone,” said Brandon Presley, Public Service Commissioner.

Presley said it will take a little longer for each member to receive their individual high-speed service.

But he said the internet project will allow people who live in rural areas the same access to information as those in cities.

