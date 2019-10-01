Natchez Trace implements campfire ban

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Natchez Trace has put a campfire ban in place effective immediately on Tuesday.

All campfires are banned on Parkway property including the developed campgrounds at Rocky Springs, Jeff Busby, and Meriweather Lewis and at the designated bicycle campgrounds on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Charcoal grills and stoves are still allowed, but should only be used in designated areas. Visitors should only smoke in areas that are free from burnable fuels and must ensure that the cigarette is completely out and thrown away.

Fireworks are always strictly prohibited along the Parkway and other federal lands.

To report a wildfire along the Parkway, please call the Emergency Communications Center at 1-800-300-Park (7275), or dial 911.