COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – August 26th the day to celebrate man’s best friend.

It’s National Dog Day, which is a day to appreciate our furry friends.

The holiday celebrates all breeds and has been celebrated since 2004.

National Dog Day was founded by an animal advocate to raise awareness of the number of dogs in shelters and to encourage adoption and rescues.

Happy Dog Day to all of our doggies!