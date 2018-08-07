National Main Street Center Helps Tupelo ‘Refresh’

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Tupelo’s downtown district hits a milestone.

All objectives in a master plan have been reached, and that has caught the attention of the National Main Street Center.

Now, the All America City is the first in the state to be part of a new initiative that could lay the groundwork for development and improvement in downtown for the next two decades.

During a walking tour of downtown Tupelo, Matt Wagner noticed something wherever he went.

“The visual aesthetics. It’s a really nice looking downtown, it’s vibrant. There’s people out on the streets,” said Wagner, who is with the Chicago based National Main Street Center.

His organization chose Tupelo for an initiative known as “Refresh.”

The goal, to help Main Street communities achieve even greater levels of success through market data and community engagement to enhance the area.

Tupelo was the first city in Mississippi chosen for the “Refresh” model.

“Tupelo in a lot of ways is on another level, then other communities as far as capacity of city leadership, partnerships in the community. So it’s kind of an inspirational model,” said Jeannie Zieren, with Mississippi Main Street Association.

Part of the process involved a recent survey by Tupelo’s Downtown Main Street Association.

Residents were asked what they would like to see in the downtown area. One of the top answers, more first floor retail space in downtown buildings.

“We’re always looking at ways we can move office to upper floors and in other dedicated structures and put more retail in, and I think there’s a really nice demand for additional retail here,” Wagner said.

There’s also a need for more single family housing in the Fairkpark district.

“It’s sort of the chicken and egg. Which comes first, commercial or residential? I think you have to have both. A balance of both,” said Debbie Brangenberg, with Tupelo Downtown Main Street Association.

The ‘Refresh” initiative will eventually be shared with other main street associations throughout Mississippi.

The ‘Refresh” tour wraps up Wednesday.

Strategies for a five year work plan will eventually be published for downtown Tupelo.

To learn more visit Tupelo Main Street.